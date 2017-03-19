Photos: USC vs. Duke, NCAA Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) chases down a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) gets fouled by Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) on a drive in the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin yells instruction to his team during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) waits for a call during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) gets fouled by Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) plays defense on Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) dives for a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) tries to contain Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives to the basket during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) gets fouled during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells at the officials during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) plays defense on Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) tries to score during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) plays defense on Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) drives to the basket during the first half of their NCAA tournament second round game against Duke at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday.
