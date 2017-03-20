USC Men's Basketball

March 20, 2017 3:18 AM

It’s lit! USC students celebrate on campus after big NCAA win

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina students were out in full force on campus Sunday night (and early Monday morning) after the historic NCAA Tournament win over Duke.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win

View more video

Sports Videos