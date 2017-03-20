Bracket busters: Millions impacted as Gamecocks play spoiler

No. 7 seed South Carolina defeated No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night in Greenville. The fallout? Busted brackets.
A roundup of what the Gamecocks’ win meant for the millions who play in some sort of bracket challenge.
DOWN GOES DUKE!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2017
7-seed South Carolina stuns 2-seed Duke to face Baylor in the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/1R865YFt26
7.3 million brackets had Duke as a Final Four team.— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 20, 2017
The Blue Devils are no longer in the NCAA tournament.
South Carolina vs. Baylor in the Sweet 16 was chosen in only 2.1 percent of brackets.— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 20, 2017
.1% of brackets correctly picked the East Region's Sweet 16 teams of Baylor, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida.— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 20, 2017
87% of Tournament Challenge brackets had Duke in the Sweet 16— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2017
5% of brackets had South Carolina in the Sweet 16
First Nova. Now Duke.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2017
12% of all ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets had the Blue Devils taking home the hardware (2.3 million brackets). pic.twitter.com/8qvmutFUlZ
12% of the 18.7 million brackets submitted to ESPN had Duke winning it all, only behind UNC (15%) and Villanova (13%).— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2017
As you might expect, Duke losing had a major impact on the 18.8 million brackets in ESPN's Tournament Challenge. Details via @grosenstein pic.twitter.com/CMZqBnTvi4— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 20, 2017
Crazy stat of the day...— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 20, 2017
18 brackets out of more than 18 MILLION correctly predicted the Sweet 16.
Quick bracket check... pic.twitter.com/IrkdXdB7TH— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2017
