USC Men's Basketball

March 20, 2017 11:29 AM

Clowney gets into Gamecocks' NCAA celebrations

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

As the South Carolina men’s basketball team picked up one of the biggest wins in program history, one of the Gamecocks’ brightest stars from the gridiron was in the building.

Houston Texans Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney was at USC’s 88-81 NCAA Tournament win against Duke in Greenville. He sang the Alma Mater after the game and even got some face time with Frank Martin.

Jadeveon Clowney, an All American for the Gamecocks and No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, broke out in 2016 with six sacks and 52 tackles for his first Pro Bowl.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

View more video

Sports Videos