Clowney gets into Gamecocks' NCAA celebrations

As the South Carolina men’s basketball team picked up one of the biggest wins in program history, one of the Gamecocks’ brightest stars from the gridiron was in the building.
Houston Texans Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney was at USC’s 88-81 NCAA Tournament win against Duke in Greenville. He sang the Alma Mater after the game and even got some face time with Frank Martin.
Jadeveon Clowney, an All American for the Gamecocks and No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, broke out in 2016 with six sacks and 52 tackles for his first Pro Bowl.
Frank Martin found a special Gamecocks fan after the big win... Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/5Yvj0fQlyc— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2017
