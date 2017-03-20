Gamecocks make Kentucky radio host eat his words

Before the NCAA Tournament, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio had a strong take on South Carolina’s seeding.
South Carolina is the worst 7 seed in NCAA Tournament history— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 12, 2017
That probably seemed pretty untrue after the Gamecocks knocked off Marquette 93-73, and Jones was gracious in admitting he was wrong.
Nice win by South Carolina tonight...glad they proved me wrong and got the SEC a big victory— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2017
Then after South Carolina pulled off Sunday night’s stunning upset of Duke, Jones went full mea culpa.
We are all Gamecocks right now— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2017
I love you South Carolina!— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2017
WORST TWEET EVER!!!! https://t.co/eUXrzkdftR— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2017
South Carolina Fans...you were right. I was wrong and I couldn't be happier! Congrats and Go Cocks!!!!— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2017
