March 20, 2017 12:14 PM

Gamecocks make Kentucky radio host eat his words

By Ben Breiner

Before the NCAA Tournament, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio had a strong take on South Carolina’s seeding.

That probably seemed pretty untrue after the Gamecocks knocked off Marquette 93-73, and Jones was gracious in admitting he was wrong.

Then after South Carolina pulled off Sunday night’s stunning upset of Duke, Jones went full mea culpa.

USC Men's Basketball

