March 21, 2017 2:37 PM

Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 shirts selling like hotcakes

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

The South Carolina men’s basketball team’s run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 has fueled another run: T-shirt sales.

The Gamecocks have the “top selling piece of college merchandise” on the Fanatics website since the big weekend, according to ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell.

They’re beginning to sell locally as well.

Sweet 16 T-shirts arrived Tuesday at Addam’s University Bookstore on Assembly Street in Columbia and were expected the same day at Garnet and Black Traditions locations.

Businesses have to order T-shirts through national vendors licensed by the NCAA. Because the words “Sweet Sixteen” and “March Madness” are copyrighted by the NCAA, the shirts are not produced locally.

USC Men's Basketball

