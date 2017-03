More Videos

1:08 A'ja Wilson, Sindarius Thornwell lead pep rally cheer

1:02 Sindarius Thornwell explains 'Secure the Bag,' and it's good advice

1:35 Frank Martin on national title talk: 'I believe we can win it'

0:28 Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:55 Coach Martin: Rakym Felder is 'fearless of the moment' for USC

1:25 Confederate flag? HB2? Frank Martin impassioned reaction to issues

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

0:37 P.J. Dozier on his big shot in win over Duke

1:28 Freshman Rakym Felder comes up big for Gamecocks