Here’s a prediction for Thornwell to lead USC to another win

At this stage of the NCAA Tournament, every team left is brimming with confidence. No team seems unbeatable to even the most unlikely Cinderella. A look at the matchups:
EAST
No. 7 seed South Carolina (24-10) vs. No. 3 seed Baylor (27-7 ): The Gamecocks are 32nd in Division I in giving up 65.2 points per game. The Bears are 21st, allowing 63.5 points, and featuring athletic ability and depth. But the way South Carolina stormed past Duke, albeit in its home state, was impressive.
Prediction: Sindarius Thornwell capitalizes on another showcase opportunity, Gamecocks win 78-74.
No. 8 seed Wisconsin (27-9) vs. No. 4 seed Florida (26-8): The Gators used a stingy defense and a 21-0 run to rout Virginia in the second round. The Badgers got into offensive ruts this year, but Nigel Hayes, a veteran of the team’s Final Four runs, is coming off a big game against Villanova.
Prediction: Another clutch shot by Bronson Koenig helps Wisconsin win another thriller, 67-65.
WEST
No. 4 seed West Virginia (28-8) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (34-1): “Press” Virginia has scoring punch, too. The Mountaineers are getting strong play in the backcourt, which is especially crucial in March. The Bulldogs counter with one of the tourney’s top point guards in Nigel Williams-Goss.
Prediction: Bulldogs take another step toward their first Final Four, win 78-70.
No. 11 seed Xavier (23-13) vs. No. 2 seed Arizona (32-4): Wildcats coach Sean Miller’s former team against his current team. The Musketeers are following Trevon Bluiett’s lead into the Sweet 16 in an impressive run without point guard Edmond Sumner (torn ACL in January).
Prediction: Allonzo Trier and Lauri Markkanen prove to be too much for Xavier, Arizona bears down for an 80-67 win.
SOUTH
No. 4 seed Butler (25-8) vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina (29-7): The Bulldogs don’t seem to do any one thing well; they just figure out ways to win games. The Tar Heels are a team with three returnees who were on the court last year for Villanova’s title-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and are eager to get back to the Final Four.
Prediction: Tar Heels overcome another scare, 74-66.
No. 3 seed UCLA (31-4) vs. No. 2 Kentucky (31-5): Rematch! UCLA won the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 3, 97-92. Fast forward to March, and UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball is on a roll. Relying on freshmen talent is part of Kentucky’s blueprint, and coach John Calipari has another team filled with NBA prospects.
Prediction: Kentucky outlasts UCLA in a matchup worthy of the Final Four, 86-85.
MIDWEST
No. 4 seed Purdue (27-7) vs. No. 1 seed Kansas (30-4): Double-double machine Caleb Swanigan helped the Boilermakers get a pair of solid wins in the first two rounds. Taking down Kansas, in Kansas City, will be a tall order. Guard Frank Mason III is averaging 21 points a game in the tourney.
Prediction: Kansas overcomes Swanigan’s broad shoulders, beats another Big Ten school, 80-70.
No. 7 seed Michigan (26-11) vs. No. 3 seed Oregon (31-5): The Wolverines have won seven games in a row, six coming after a scary accident on the way to the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon held off Rhode Island’s upset bid to move on. Tyler Dorsey is averaging 23.6 points over his past five games.
Prediction: Momentum carries Michigan to a 75-74 victory.
