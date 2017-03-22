USC Men's Basketball

March 22, 2017 2:10 PM

Odds that USC makes Final Four, wins national championship

From Staff Reports

With 16 teams left in the field, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com give South Carolina the second longest odds (66-1) to win the national championship, ahead of only Xavier (75-1). The Gamecocks are listed at 12/1 to make the Final Four.

Kansas (8/1) and UNC (25/3) the best odds on winning it all.

And, despite having the best odds of making the Final Four from their region (13/7), Florida has the longest odds of the four favorites to win it all (12/1).

Despite each sending three teams to the Sweet 16, the odds-makers favor a champion coming from the Big 12 (13/4) or Pac 12 (11/3) over the SEC (14/3) or Big 10 (13/2).

2017 National Championship odds

Kansas: 8/1

North Carolina: 25/3

Gonzaga: 9/1

Arizona: 19/2

Kentucky: 11/1

UCLA: 11/1

Florida: 12/1

West Virginia: 15/1

Baylor: 16/1

Wisconsin: 19/1

Michigan: 22/1

Oregon: 24/1

Purdue: 24/1

Butler: 45/1

South Carolina: 66/1

Xavier: 75/1

