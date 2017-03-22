Odds that USC makes Final Four, wins national championship

With 16 teams left in the field, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com give South Carolina the second longest odds (66-1) to win the national championship, ahead of only Xavier (75-1). The Gamecocks are listed at 12/1 to make the Final Four.
Kansas (8/1) and UNC (25/3) the best odds on winning it all.
And, despite having the best odds of making the Final Four from their region (13/7), Florida has the longest odds of the four favorites to win it all (12/1).
Despite each sending three teams to the Sweet 16, the odds-makers favor a champion coming from the Big 12 (13/4) or Pac 12 (11/3) over the SEC (14/3) or Big 10 (13/2).
2017 National Championship odds
Kansas: 8/1
North Carolina: 25/3
Gonzaga: 9/1
Arizona: 19/2
Kentucky: 11/1
UCLA: 11/1
Florida: 12/1
West Virginia: 15/1
Baylor: 16/1
Wisconsin: 19/1
Michigan: 22/1
Oregon: 24/1
Purdue: 24/1
Butler: 45/1
South Carolina: 66/1
Xavier: 75/1
