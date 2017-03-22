Beating Duke gives USC credibility and helps recruiting

There were moments. South Carolina beat No. 1 Kentucky once, won an ACC tournament once, won an SEC regular-season title once.
None was as big for the Gamecocks’ past, present and future than Sunday’s NCAA tournament win against Duke.
“It makes it credible,” coach Frank Martin said. “When you can play on the biggest platform of them all and play, in my lifetime, the most successful program that we’ve had in college basketball, and figure out a way to win …
“It’s not like you won a game in the middle of November or December. You won it on the big stage.”
It’s not hyperbole to say it’s the biggest win in Gamecock basketball history (athletics director Ray Tanner, who knows a few things about biggest wins in program history, already said that very thing). It might have been that way even if the opponent wasn’t Duke, since the win was in the NCAA tournament.
This one won’t go away. League championships are impressive but fade over time. Wins over No. 1 teams don’t go very far if the season around them wasn’t very good.
But everybody watches the NCAA tournament. Everybody remembers what a team did in the tournament.
And everybody tuned into this one, even if many switched over for the final 10 minutes to see if mighty Duke was really about to fall.
What they saw was South Carolina flummox the Blue Devils in every way they could, racing past them to the Sweet 16. The old-school fans celebrated, the current students turned campus into acres of parties and the spotlight has continued to shine.
Martin has been all over TV and radio. Sindarius Thornwell has as well, with one piece calling him the best player in the NCAA tournament.
Think all of that might sink into the mind of an impressionable teenager who just might be cradling a basketball at this very moment?
“It’s good in a recruiting standpoint, just one more thing Coach can tell the recruits,” said Thornwell, who turned down the glamour programs to build something at home. “Just to be in this situation of going to the Sweet 16 is great and tremendous for our program.”
USC is hurt by its geography when it comes to recruiting the blue-chippers. Even in a state that has produced more than its share of all-time greats, all of them turned on the TV on Saturday afternoon and saw ACC and Big Ten ball, not SEC or USC ball.
That’s something Martin still has to fight. He might be behind from the start, even with a Columbia kid, because that kid grew up loving another league.
Now, everybody knows who he is and what his program can do. Perhaps when that comes to choosing a school, some in-state kids might give the Gamecocks a second or third look.
“It’s great for us, great for this program. I think it really set attention to how good we can be,” said P.J. Dozier, another local who could have gone anywhere but picked his home school. “How good this program has gotten, ever since Frank Martin stepped foot on this campus. It continues to get better, which is really the great thing about it.”
NCAA East Regional
Who: South Carolina (24-10) vs. Baylor (27-7)
When: 7:29 p.m. Friday
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: TBS
Other game: Wisconsin (27-9) vs. Florida (26-8), 9:59 p.m.
