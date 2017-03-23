Thornwell’s NBA stock going up

South Carolina’s run to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 and Sindarius Thornwell’s impact along the way are boosting the senior’s NBA Draft stock, according to two national reports.
Thornwell scored 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the first round win over Marquette. He added two assists, three steals and two blocks. Against Duke, he scored 24 points with six rebounds and five assists.
He leads USC on the season with 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
▪ The Sporting News says: “At 6-5 with long arms and an NBA-ready frame, Thornwell won the SEC Player of the Year award this year and was something of an underrated statistical darling. ... The biggest key to his prospects has been an improvement in his jump shot. ... That, along with the defense, should allow him to become a tremendous potential 3-and-D player in the NBA. He’ll be in the late first round discussion by the time this is done.”
▪ Sports Illustrated says: “Thornwell possesses ideal size and length for an NBA shooting guard and his team feeds off of his toughness. ... He’s been doing this all season, and were it not for his relatively advanced age (he’ll be 23 in November), would surely have received more credit. ... He looks well-suited for an NBA role down the line.”
South Carolina’s Sweet 16 game is Friday against Baylor. This year’s NBA Draft is June 22.
One other note: I’ve gone back and watched a ton of South Carolina now this week. National CBB media missed the Sindarius Thornwell boat.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 22, 2017
