Photos: USC vs. Baylor, NCAA Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) battles for a loose ball in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) looks down court in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) grabs a rebound in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to guard Duane Notice (10) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) cheers from the bench in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) grabs a loose ball in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) plays tough defense on Baylor Bears guard Al Freeman (25) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) starts a fast break in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina's bench celebrates after a three pointer in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) gets fouled on a shot attempt in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates from the bench after a three pointer in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) drives to the basket in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) gets fouled on a shot attempt in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) battles for a rebound in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) hits a three pointer in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Baylor inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
