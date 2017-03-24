USC Men's Basketball

March 24, 2017 11:34 PM

More campus shenanigans after latest USC tournament win

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina’s Sweet 16 win in the NCAA Tournament against Baylor on Friday meant some more on-campus celebrations.

A roundup:

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin to SI Kids reporter: Attitude most important on defense

View more video

Sports Videos