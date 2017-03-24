More campus shenanigans after latest USC tournament win

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say Pause

1:10 Duane Notice: 'We're so hungry'

0:52 Frank Martin: SEC schedule prepared USC for NCAA Tournament run

0:27 Gamecocks advance to Elite 8

1:07 Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards

0:43 Thornwell says Gamecocks still the underdog

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:20 Fans cheer for Gamecocks as they leave NYC hotel for Sweet 16

1:27 Coach Martin: 'Our fans are taking this ride with us'