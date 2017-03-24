More campus shenanigans after latest USC tournament win

South Carolina’s Sweet 16 win in the NCAA Tournament against Baylor on Friday meant some more on-campus celebrations.
A roundup:
Right now in #FivePoints. @GamecockMBB @wis10 #sctweets #elite8 #gamecocks #breaking pic.twitter.com/czXa2st0Vv— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 25, 2017
It's a gr8 night to be a Gamecock. Students celebrating all over campus agree. #elite8 #marchmadness #gamecocks pic.twitter.com/4VBXHWp2jO— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 25, 2017
Party on the Horseshoe. #Elite8 #Gamecocks https://t.co/pnOKyIUTXh— The Daily Gamecock (@thegamecock) March 25, 2017
The crowd in #FivePoints fountain grows. More and more plunge into the fountain. @GamecockMBB #gamecocks @wis10 pic.twitter.com/cdaVflIgFJ— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 25, 2017
