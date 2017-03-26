Gamecocks Final Four makes a fan of even Clemson’s Ben Boulware

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has rarely been quiet about the rivalry with South Carolina.
He was always a go-to for a little trash talk on game week, never shying from saying something social media would run with. But on the day the Gamecocks men’s basketball team made the first Final Four in program history, the T.L. Hanna product became a bit of a fan.
Not a fan of the Gamecocks but I am a fan of our state. With that being said... Lets go @GamecockMBB !!! #FORSC— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) March 26, 2017
