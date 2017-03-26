USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 6:12 PM

Gamecocks Final Four makes a fan of even Clemson’s Ben Boulware

Posted by Ben Breiner

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has rarely been quiet about the rivalry with South Carolina.

He was always a go-to for a little trash talk on game week, never shying from saying something social media would run with. But on the day the Gamecocks men’s basketball team made the first Final Four in program history, the T.L. Hanna product became a bit of a fan.

