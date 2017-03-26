South Carolina basketball fans can welcome team home Sunday night

The South Carolina basketball team will arrive at Colonial Life Arena at approximately 10 pm Sunday.
Fans are welcome and can greet team in the front of the arena, near Foundation Square (the main entrance of CLA). Coach Frank Martin and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will say a few words to the crowd.
The Gamecocks will travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to participate in the Final Four after defeating Florida 77-70 to capture the East Regional Championship on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This is the men’s basketball team’s first appearance in the NCAA Final Four.
