USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 7:39 PM

Final Four game times set

By Dwayne McLemore

The South Carolina basketball team’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four will be against Gonzaga.

The Gamecocks and Gonzaga will tip off at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on CBS. North Carolina and Oregon will follow at approximately 8:49 p.m. (The championship game is Monday evening.)

This year’s Final Four will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

USC Men's Basketball

Thornwell describes the Gamecocks overcoming halftime deficit to beat Florida

