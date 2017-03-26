Final Four game times set

The South Carolina basketball team’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four will be against Gonzaga.
The Gamecocks and Gonzaga will tip off at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on CBS. North Carolina and Oregon will follow at approximately 8:49 p.m. (The championship game is Monday evening.)
This year’s Final Four will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Who will claim the ULTIMATE prize? pic.twitter.com/GgF0PX0Jwg— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2017
657.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2017
Total number of brackets out of 18,797,085 on ESPN that correctly guessed all four of the Final Four teams.
Odds on October 17 to win the NCAA title— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2017
Oregon 10-1
UNC 15-1
Gonzaga 60-1
South Carolina 200-1
(Source: Westgate LV)
A blue blood and a Cinderella join a Duck and a Zag.— ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2017
The Final Four is set! pic.twitter.com/zIs1mgHUZi
Comments