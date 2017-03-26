Photos: South Carolina defeats Florida, advances to Final Four

South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates after beating Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina fans cheer in the second half inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Tears roll down the face of South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin as he celebrates the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin cuts the net after the team's NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin cuts the net after the team's NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin cuts the net after the team's NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) celebrates with family in the stands after their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin is surrounded by family as they celebrate after the team's NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates after beating Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates after beating Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates after beating Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin celebrates with his players after their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) celebrates in the locker room after their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is interviewed in the locker room after the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks senior guards Justin McKie (20), Duane Notice (10) and Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrate with the NCAA regional trophy after beating Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina gathers before the start of the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks the ball in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes up for a shot in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin yells out instructions in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) scores in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to his assistant coaches in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Florida Gators forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) can't get his shot past South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Florida Gators forward Justin Leon (23) celebrates a three pointer in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against South Carolina inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) tries to block a shot by Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen (5) collides with South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a shot in traffic in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) tries to block a shot attempt by Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) scores in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) grabs a rebound in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives to the basket in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Four South Carolina players surround Florida Gators guard Chris Chiozza (11) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) scores on a floater in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) tries to block a shot attempt by Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) grabs a rebound in front of Florida Gators forward Gorjok Gak (12) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin yells out instructions in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) grabs a loose ball in front of Florida Gators forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) scores in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) scores around Florida Gators forward Gorjok Gak (12) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) wraps a pass around Florida Gators forward Devin Robinson (1) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) leads a fast break in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a shot in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) celebrates with teammates after his basket in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina's bench cheers in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) retrieves a pass in front of Florida Gators guard Chris Chiozza (11) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) dunks the ball as seconds wind down in the second half of their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) dunks the ball as second wind down in the second half of their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) dunks the ball as second wind down in the second half of their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina's bench celebrates a breakaway dunk by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates with teammate Duane Notice (10) after his breakaway dunk in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates with teammate Duane Notice (10) after his breakaway dunk in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) celebrates with teammate Duane Notice (10) after his breakaway dunk in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina players begin to celebrate as the clock runs out in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina's Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell and PJ Dozier celebrate their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin celebrates with his coaching staff after their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin kisses his daughter after their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin is surrounded by family as he celebrate's the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin is surrounded by family as he celebrate's the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0)celebrates cutting part of the net after their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Justin McKie (20) celebrates by cutting part of the net after the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) cuts part of the net after the team's NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) cuts part of the net after the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) celebrates with fans after their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their NCAA Tournament win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) cuts part of the net after the team's win over Florida inside Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com