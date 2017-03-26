Notice makes ‘touchdown catch,’ saves Gamecocks

USC Men's Basketball

Frank Martin has jibed the critics throughout the NCAA Tournament. “Good thing I didn’t sit Duane Notice down, huh?” he’d crack.

Sunday was another example. Notice didn’t take over South Carolina’s 77-70 win over Florida to obtain the Final Four, but as usual, he was involved in two of the biggest plays.

As the lead see-sawed from four to two, Sindarius Thornwell threw a length-of-the-court pass trying to find Notice on a break. It was about to wind up in the clarinet player’s lap before Notice saved it, and the possession.

Then after having a bad offensive game – Notice was a mere 1-of-8 from the field, missed both his 3-pointers and clanked two of four free throws – he again found himself running free down court. P.J. Dozier strong-armed a pass to him.

Throughout his career, Notice hasn’t been very comfortable shooting inside. He’s an outside guy. That’s changed over the past four games, Notice finishing his layups.

As Dozier wound up, he had no intention of laying this one up.

“Not at all,” he said. “I actually wanted to dunk the first one that Sin threw me. But he threw it kind of far, and I had to do a little Odell Beckham impression and catch the ball.”

Notice dunked and the Gamecocks were up seven with 11 seconds to play. Notice, so unheralded on defense and prone to shooting slumps, punctuated the most unbelievable story in USC history.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, and if I’m dreaming, don’t pinch me, I don’t want to wake up,” he said. “I just care about winning. I don’t care if I shoot 1-for-50. I’m kind of the head on defense so I wanted to make sure I did my stuff on defense. If I don’t score, I don’t score.”

He did score.

Just enough, as usual.

