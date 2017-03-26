Photos: Five Points, USC campus come alive with Final Four celebrations

Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Gamecock students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students Riley Scharland, left, and Nichole Peta celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Gamecock fans celebrate in Five Points after South Carolina's basketball team beat Florida to make it to the Final 4 for the first time in school history.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening at the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Law enforcement watches as University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students Warquis Wideman, left, and Riley Scharland set up a stereo during an Elite Eight victory celebration Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening at the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students Riley Scharland, left, and Nichole Peta celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina student Ryan Anderson celebrates an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
University of South Carolina students celebrate an Elite Eight win Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A Gamecock fan takes a swim to celebrate an Elite Eight victory Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A Gamecock fan swims into a pipe while celebrating an Elite Eight victory Sunday evening in the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library on March 26, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State