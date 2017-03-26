‘Arizona-bound’: Gamecocks get hero’s welcome after Elite Eight win

Frank Martin had four words for the raucous crowd that welcomed the Gamecock men’s basketball team home late Sunday: “How about them Gamecocks!”
Thousands filled the landing outside Colonial Life Arena late Sunday as the team returned from their 77-70 victory over Florida in Sunday afternoon’s Elite Eight game.
“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to come home and see you great fans,” he said to a roar of cheering and applause. “... Next week, we’re gonna go keep fighting for you guys.”
With Sunday’s win, the Gamecocks advance to the Final Four in Phoenix, where they will play Gonzaga on Saturday.
Players, each wearing a portion of the net tied around their baseball hats, hoisted the East Regional trophy above the electric crowd.
“Thank you, everybody, for all of your support,” senior guard Sindarius Thornwell said to a round of cheers that eventually drowned him out.
Chants of “Cancel classes” reverberated throughout the night, even as USC President Harris Pastides stood on the stage congratulating the team.
“I’m going to go and consult and have a tweet for you,” he told the crowd.
Despite the chants, and even Martin saying, “I think you all know which way I’m rolling on that one,” classes are still on Monday.
“Sorry students,” Pastides said in a tweet just before midnight. “If we cancel class tomorrow, what would we do after a (women’s basketball) victory tomorrow?”
Sorry students. If we cancel classes tomorrow, what would we do after a WBB win tomorrow? You had fun today. Go to class tomorrow!— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 27, 2017
The team was expected around 10 p.m. but arrived around 11 p.m. The crowd partied to the sounds of Darius Rucker, “Sandstorm” and “2001.”
The crowd spilled across the street, and fans started the parking garage across from the arena.
Mary Catherine James and Emily McRoberts, both freshmen at USC, arrived around 8:30 p.m. to get a front-row view of the celebration.
“We’re a whole family,” James said. “We love our school, we love our sports. We’re just gonna support everyone.”
This is something that’s never happened before,” McRoberts said. “So it’s something unique and exciting.”
It was something that Sunni Philips, 45, and her husband Jay, both USC alums, never experienced in their years of college. The couple brought their daughters to Sunday night’s welcome home celebration.
“The girls have never known anything else,” Sunni Philips said. “We didn’t ever expect anything like this when we were students here, and we just wanted to be a part of it. ... We’re kind of used to being so close but still so far.”
The Warden family made signs for the event that exclaimed “We made it!” and “Arizona-bound,” and 8-year-old Maleigha even dressed in a Cocky costume.
“This is history,” said Maleigha’s mother, Leillani. “Who knows how long before they get to come here again.”
