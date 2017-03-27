Gamecocks football team can take lessons from hoops run

Jake Bentley has enjoyed watching South Carolina’s run to the Final Four in men’s basketball this spring, and the Gamecocks quarterback knows he’s going to hear about it a lot more this summer and fall.
Head football coach Will Muschamp “for sure” will use the tournament as an example for the football team, which like their basketball counterparts, will be underdogs this fall. The South Carolina basketball team advanced to the Final Four despite being seeded seventh.
“It’s definitely something that we can look at, just to see that they don’t give up,” Bentley said. “They are always playing hard no matter what the circumstances are.”
Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel has gotten over the fact that South Carolina beat what was previously his favorite hoops team, Duke, earlier in the tournament and is fully on the Gamecocks bandwagon, he said.
“I’m surprised, and I’m also happy for them,” Samuel said.
Now South Carolina will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga and its 7-foot, 300-pound center Przemek Karnowski.
“He could play left tackle here if he wants,” Gamecocks left tackle Malik Young said Monday. “No, I’m just playing. He couldn’t.”
Young’s advice for handling Karnowski was “don’t let him bully you inside. Try to use your speed and finesse to get around him.”
Left guard Donell Stanley, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound junior, might be able to help out the basketball team this week. Stanley can dunk a basketball, Young said.
“Donell can really play,” Young said. “Donell can really surprise you.”
He also thinks the Gamecocks basketball team is going to continue surprising people.
“When they first got to the Sweet 16, I was like, ‘They might go all the way.’ I really think they’re going to go all the way honestly,” Young said. “I don’t see why they wouldn’t go all the way to the championship.”
@LouatTheState yea I still got it!!!!— Donell Stanley (@bigdonell72) March 27, 2017
