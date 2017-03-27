NBA’s Udonis Haslem on Frank Martin: ‘Very few people impact the rest of your life’

Although Udonis Haslem played at the University of Florida, he said he was “neutral” in his fandom while watching Sunday’s NCAA tournament game between his Gators and South Carolina.
The Gamecocks, of course, are coached by Frank Martin – who coached Haslem at Miami Senior High back in the 1990s.
“One thing I knew is,” Haslem said, “whoever won the game, I wouldn’t be disappointed with the situation.”
South Carolina beat Florida 77-70 as Martin and the Gamecocks advanced to their first Final Four.
“I’m happy for him,” Haslem said Sunday night. “Every few years, you only come across a few people in your life that actually have an impact on your life for the rest of your life. Frank is one of those guys.
“It’s not just for me. I’ve seen what he’s done for other guys that I’ve played with. Kids in difficult situations at home, struggling academically, struggling socially, he’s one of those people that every so many years that you meet somebody that actually has had an impact on you that will last forever.
“Frank is one of those guys, so I’m happy for him.”
