The story of Frank Martin’s life

In between appearances on “Good Morning America,” Dan Patrick’s radio/TV show and profiles by Sports Illustrated, CBS, The New York Times and The Washington Post, Frank Martin barely had time to sleep.
It didn’t dull his sense of humor.
“I find it comical that I’ve got so many new friends now,” he cracked on Tuesday at his pre-Final Four news conference. “And how the stories have changed from ‘he’s a yeller and a screamer,’ to ‘a passionate man.’ ”
South Carolina’s THE team in the Final Four, the one that everyone around the country suddenly knows and wants to know even more about. Martin, Sindarius Thornwell, Chris Silva and the rest are besieged with interview requests; that’s not a bad thing, but they do have a game on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of fans asking for pictures, asking for autographs. But at the same time, it’s really nice to have such attention and know there are fans rooting out there for us,” freshman Maik Kotsar said. “It might be a distraction, but I think every member of our team is mature enough to get through it and listen to the coach and play accordingly.”
It’s the kind of scenario everyone would dream of. The days of having to tell everyone where the school is and its history are gone. Everybody will know from now on the Gamecocks are a Final Four program.
It’s hectic and time-consuming and most would probably prefer being in practice, getting ready for Gonzaga. But USC is in the Final Four, an impact that can’t be measured, and everyone involved knows it.
“You can’t work and dream of being successful, then when attention comes, be frustrated with it,” Martin said, pausing to check his ringing phone and saying, “There’s another one.”
“I’m having the time of my life, I really am. All this winning, that’s a reward for them. They’re taking me on a ride.”
Writers have noted the Gamecocks’ nasty defense and the story of Thornwell, who could have gone anywhere but signed at USC where he knew it might take three years just to be decent. They’ve also regurgitated the old stories of Martin – his days as a bar bouncer, his journey from high-school coach to mid-major assistant to Elite Eight at Kansas State and now the Final Four at USC.
Martin said he hasn’t had much time to read because of the week ahead, but hasn’t tried to hide anything. He hopes that people do know more than the glimpses of him during a game.
“The people that want to judge me on a 30-second clip on a sideline out of a 40-minute game out of a 24-hour day, that’s their prerogative. I ain’t mad at them. They can do whatever they want to do,” Martin said. “Anybody that wants to get to know me, has the opportunity to get to know me. The story of my life has been well-written. I haven’t tried to hide any of it. I’m proud of my background, I’m proud of who I am.”
