Gamecocks basketball signee to be featured on VICE on HBO

South Carolina men’s basketball signee David Beatty will be featured on an episode of VICE on HBO called "End of Amateurism." It debuts this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on HBO.
The McDonald’s All-American from Imhotep Charter is a four-star top-130 prospect and the top player in Frank Martin’s 2017 class. In a preview clip, he talks about NCAA rules preventing him from converting shoes he got from AAU play into resources to help his family.
HBO’s release describes the episode as: “College athletics have seen explosive revenue growth in the last three decades, fueled by media contracts and corporate sponsors. In order to enter this system, the NCAA requires players to forego profits, and instead offers them scholarships and access to state-of-the-art facilities. But as college sports have become a multi-billion dollar industry, the question now being asked in U.S. federal court is whether it is fair that the athletes who drive these revenues are prohibited from receiving payment. VICE correspondent Gianna Toboni travels the college sports landscape, meeting with athletic directors, coaches, sports marketing minds and the players themselves to see the role money plays in amateur athletics today.”
Beatty will likely have to help fill the holes that will be left by the graduation of Duane Notice and Sindarius Thornwell. It’s unclear if sophomore point guard P.J. Dozier will stay after USC’s Final Four run, but the team has Rakym Felder and prolific Delaware transfer Kory Holden waiting in the wings.
Comments