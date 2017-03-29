USC’s search for basketball talent knows no borders

2:37 Frank Martin 'respects the heck out of' Eddie Fogler's honesty Pause

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

1:54 Frank Martin not surprised with success of sports teams across SC

2:25 Frank Martin previews Final Four game vs. Gonzaga

1:07 Maik Kotsar describes one of his big baskets in win over Florida

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus