SEC Network to invade Columbia for South Carolina Final Four runs

South Carolina accounts for two of the three SEC basketball teams still vying for NCAA basketball titles.
So it only makes sense for the SEC Network to get over here.
SEC Network studio shows are hitting the road for special coverage surrounding the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours.
“The Paul Finebaum Show” and “SEC Now” will air live from downtown Columbia on Friday, March 31, beginning at 3 p.m. to capture the atmosphere of South Carolina fans with both the men’s and women’s team playing in the Final Four this weekend. SEC Network shows will also encapsulate coverage of the Mississippi State women’s basketball team, which faces UConn.
Finebaum will be at Carolina Ale House
Post-game coverage of the ESPN2 doubleheader – Stanford vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. and Mississippi State vs. UConn at 9:30 p.m. – will be featured in a special SEC Now at midnight.
Coverage of South Carolina’s men’s historic run continues on Saturday from Columbia, S.C., with wall-to-wall Gamecocks programming. The South Carolina Spring Football game will air at noon on SEC Network, followed by the Texas A&M at South Carolina softball game, now airing at 2 p.m., also live on SEC Network.
Immediately following that game, “SEC Now” will provide pre-game coverage up until the Gamecock’s basketball game vs. Gonzaga at 6 p.m. The Alabama at Missouri softball game, previously scheduled for 4 p.m., moves to 6 p.m.
Host Peter Burns will be joined by analysts Daymeon Fishback and Antoine Walker on both Friday and Saturday’s SEC Now shows. Additionally, SEC Network’s coverage will include live look ins and features from the site of the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas, Texas, and the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Ariz., as well as segments hosted by Dari Nowkhah from the Charlotte, N.C., studio.
Time (ET)
Program
Network
Friday, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show (from Carolina Ale House)
SEC Network
7:30 p.m.
Women’s National Semifinal #1: Stanford vs. South Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Doris Burke, Kara Lawson, Holly Rowe
ESPN2
9:30 p.m.
Women’s National Semifinal #2: Mississippi State vs. UConn
Dave O’Brien, Doris Burke, Kara Lawson, Holly Rowe
ESPN2
Saturday, Midnight
SEC Now
SEC Network
Noon
South Carolina Spring Football Game
Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Peter Burns
SEC Network
2 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina Softball Game
SEC Network
4 p.m.
SEC Now (from Carolina Ale House)
Peter Burns, Dameon Fishback, Antoine Walker
SEC Network
11 p.m.
SEC Now
SEC Network
