March 30, 2017 2:57 PM

Thornwell misses Gamecocks practice with illness

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell is sick and did not practice with the Gamecocks on Thursday in Phoenix ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game against Gonzaga.

“He had a little body temperature last night when we landed,” head coach Frank Martin said. “He was a little better this morning. I just told our trainer to just feed him fluids, let him rest.”

Thornwell, the SEC Player of the Year, averages 21.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game.

He stayed behind at the team hotel Thursday and was not with the team during media interviews. The Gamecocks are set to practice again Friday, including a workout open to the fans at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Martin said Thornwell’s experience means that missing practice is not going to affect to his game preparation.

