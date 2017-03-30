Figger committed to USC this weekend

South Carolina associate head coach Matt Figger on Thursday didn’t confirm or deny reports that he has accepted the open head coaching position at Austin Peay.
“Here’s what I’ll say. I am here. I am the assistant coach here at the University of South Carolina,” Figger said at the Gamecocks’ open locker-room session at the Final Four. “I’m not thinking about anything else. I’m here thinking about my team, my family, I’m trying to enjoy this ride. I have no other thought process about anything else besides doing my job here at this school.”
Reports surfaced Wednesday that Figger was the Governors’ top choice. USC head coach Frank Martin has endorsed Figger for other jobs during USC’s Final Four run, saying he couldn’t wait for Figger to get his chance.
A Kentucky native, Figger to Austin Peay would make sense. But he’s committed to USC and helping it beat Gonzaga on Saturday.
“I’m a Gamecock and that’s the only thing I’m thinking about. I’ve seen all the reports and stuff,” Figger said. “The only thing I’m worried about right now is this team. I can’t think about anything else and I refuse to think about anything else. I’m thinking about our team.”
