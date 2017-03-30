Thornwell earns a First-Team All-American nod

He had to wait until after the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, until after he posted four more strong games and led the South Carolina men’s basketball team to a level it has never reached.
After all that, Sindarius Thornwell has a First-Team All-American spot.
He was named to CBSSports’ team, along with Kansas’ Frank Mason, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Villanova’s Josh Hart and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan. The SEC player of the year has averaged more than 25 points per game in four tournament wins.
“Sindarius Thornwell is a great example of why we wait till the week of the Final Four to name All-Americans,” CBS writer Gary Parrish wrote. “Because any media outlet that did All-America teams before this NCAA Tournament began was at risk of omitting the best player on a Final Four team who is averaging 25.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in this three-week event.”
Thornwell is 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals, and the team is 23-7 when he plays.
“Thornwell has been great all season and otherworldly the past two weeks,” Parrish wrote. “He’s taken South Carolina to a place no player had ever previously taken South Carolina -- and he’s done it by being relentless on both ends of the court. Just a great college player who probably also has an NBA future.
“Thornwell has been a dominant force for a relevant team all season, not just lately.”
The Gamecocks play Gonzaga at 6:09 p.m. Friday.
