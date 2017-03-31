Sindarius Thornwell returns for Gamecocks after illness

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium Pause

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas

0:47 PJ Dozier on Clemson and Carolna play off runs in the last year

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:39 Sindarius Thornwell back with USC after illness

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

2:08 Boys' Player of Year: Jalek Felton shines in lone season for Gray Collegiate

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe