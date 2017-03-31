‘I’m proud of my school’: Jerri Spurrier supports Gamecocks at both Final Fours

Jerri Spurrier attended classes at South Carolina when her husband Steve was the football coach. She now has a degree from USC and is out supporting the Gamecocks men’s and women’s teams in the Final Four.
Jerri is in Dallas to watch the Carolina women take on Stanford Friday night and will leave Saturday morning to fly to Phoenix to watch the USC men face Gonzaga Saturday night.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime wonderful thing for Carolina,” Jerri said Friday at American Airlines Center. “I’m going to go to Phoenix, too, so it’s just wonderful to be able to go to both places. I’m proud of my school. I have a degree from Carolina so it’s my school. I’m very proud.”
Jerri said as soon as both teams won she started making plans to go. She tried to get Steve to come as well but he had other responsibilities.
“I was so excited and Steve said, ‘Jerri, you need to go.’ I said, ‘You need to go too.’ And he said, ‘No I can’t go,’ ” Jerri said. “But he told me to go. I think this is the first time I’ve ever been anywhere without him.”
