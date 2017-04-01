USC Men's Basketball

April 1, 2017 6:45 PM

Nicely done: South Carolina equestrian represented in Final Four national anthem

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Yes, that was a member of South Carolina’s equestrian team singing the national anthem Saturday at the Final Four.

Aurie Engel Schmieding, a junior from Summerville, joined student-athletes from Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon in the national anthem at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Here’s how they sounded:

