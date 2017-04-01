Nicely done: South Carolina equestrian represented in Final Four national anthem

Yes, that was a member of South Carolina’s equestrian team singing the national anthem Saturday at the Final Four.
Aurie Engel Schmieding, a junior from Summerville, joined student-athletes from Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon in the national anthem at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Here’s how they sounded:
A beautiful National Anthem by student-athletes from the #FinalFour schools. pic.twitter.com/nz96kP5FzB— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2017
Check out scenes from the national anthem! @AurieSchmieding did a great job! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/ZNgOL9tjAY— Gamecock Equestrian (@GamecockEQ) April 1, 2017
Comments