Fan Cam: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for Final Four

FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet
FAN CAM: South Carolina fans head to Phoenix for 2017 Final Four (Presented by D.R. Horton Homes)
Curt Jacobi
The (Hilton Head) Island Packet