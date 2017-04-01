The run is done: Gonzaga ends historic Gamecocks run

Sindarius Thornwell tried to find an untapped reserve of energy, to will his aching body into performing the same way he willed South Carolina to this stage. There was still a chance, there was still time to secure that bag, to get the Gamecocks to the only Monday-night game that would ever matter.
But it just wasn’t enough.
USC’s dream season ended Saturday with a 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the Final Four, the Gamecocks unable to completely stop the hot-shooting Bulldogs. A sizzling 16-0 run after Gonzaga took a 14-point lead with 11:35 to go gave the Gamecocks a brief lead, but the Bulldogs (37-1) reverted to the inside attack that served them throughout their own tournament run to put the game away.
Trailing three with 12.7 seconds to go, USC had one last chance to extend the game. Josh Perkins fouled Thornwell with 3.5 seconds to go to award two free throws.
Thornwell swished the first. His second clanked off back rim and Gonzaga rebounded, forcing a foul with 2.2 seconds to go.
Zach Collins swished two free throws for the final margin.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
