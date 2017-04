More Videos

0:25 Fans in Five Points stay positive, salute USC's season

1:08 Reaction from Five Points: Gamecocks still showing pride

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina

0:42 Frank Martin on his South Carolina team: 'The harder it gets, the tougher they stand'

0:24 Sindarius Thornwell on how Gonzaga was able to limit him

0:58 Gonzaga coach Few: South Carolina had 'the heart of a lion'

0:59 Gamecocks salute fans, and vice versa, after loss to Gonzaga

0:49 South Carolina fans cheer during tense Final Four game

0:22 South Carolina enters the court at Final Four

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

0:41 USC AD Ray Tanner: This week is high water mark for USC athletics