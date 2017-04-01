USC Men's Basketball

April 1, 2017 9:36 PM

Fans, Gamecock greats react: ‘You’ve inspired us all’

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball fans saluted the Gamecocks’ historic run in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Reaction from Five Points: Gamecocks still showing pride

View more video

Sports Videos