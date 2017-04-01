Fans, Gamecock greats react: ‘You’ve inspired us all’

South Carolina basketball fans saluted the Gamecocks’ historic run in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
You've inspired us all & made Gamecocks everywhere proud!! Thank you! @GamecockMBB @FrankMartin_SC #ForeverToThee— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw10) April 2, 2017
What a great run! We played a good hard game but they were just too big in the paint Congrats to @ZagMBB Gamecocks will be back in 2018!— Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) April 2, 2017
Gamecock Nation stand up and b proud, this is only the beginning #proudfather&alum— BJ McKie (@CoachMcKie) April 2, 2017
RT if you'd still rather be a South Carolina Gamecock than anything else on earth. #ForeverToThee— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 2, 2017
Thank You @FrankMartin_SC @GamecockMBB for representing our University with class. You had an amazing run! #forevertothee— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) April 2, 2017
What a historic year. Proud of everyone! #forevertothee— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) April 2, 2017
Now that I've digested what an incredibly joy @GamecockMBB gave us this season-thx @FrankMartin_SC & fellas for reppin us so well.#salute— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 2, 2017
Congrats @FrankMartin_SC and @GamecockMBB- GREAT YEAR! #ProudtobeaGamecock!— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) April 2, 2017
It was a good run boy boys ! Very proud gamecock— Ace Sanders (@WhyNot8Teen) April 2, 2017
Great season @GamecockMBB !— Bryson Allen-Wms (@B_Quatro4) April 2, 2017
Thank You @FrankMartin_SC @GamecockMBB for representing our University with class. You had an amazing run! #forevertothee— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) April 2, 2017
Proud of @GamecockMBB! What an incredible season! #ForeverToThee— Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) April 2, 2017
This state is still proud of this team and the season they had. Great season @GamecockMBB— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) April 2, 2017
Unforgettable. I will never forget this moment! GO #GAMECOCKS!!!— Cocky (@Cocky2001) April 2, 2017
@GamecockMBB IM BEYOND PROUD YOU GUYS WAY TO PROVE THE DOUBTERS WORNGS YALL ARE WINNERS IN MY BOOK— Cj Edwards (@CEdwardsSBS) April 2, 2017
We right back next year #forevertothee— Solo (@DavidBeatty13) April 2, 2017
What a run for @GamecockMBB and @FrankMartin_SC. They fought until the end. Fantastic game, great attitude. Congratulations! #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/SME8l0TJPm— Max (@maxhoopssports) April 2, 2017
Great season Gamecocks— Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) April 2, 2017
Mad respect to @FrankMartin_SC & seniors for this season. No one expected that run & the future is bright because of it. #ForeverToThee— Braden Webb (@Bwebb_30) April 2, 2017
Charles Barkley: 'What Frank and those kids did is amazing. Shout out to Darius Rucker. Great run.'— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) April 2, 2017
The scene at the Horseshoe, and I imagine many places, tonight. pic.twitter.com/BZfCQEyazU— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) April 2, 2017
Comments