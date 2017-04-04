Top 10 finish for Frank Martin’s Gamecocks

The South Carolina basketball team finished inside the final USA Today Coaches Poll after the Gamecocks’ historic run to the Final Four.
USC (26-11) is No. 6 in the final ranking that was released Tuesday. The Gamecocks were the biggest riser from the previous USA Today poll, climbing 31 spots.
National champion North Carolina is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Oregon, Kansas and Kentucky.
As for next season, Sports Illustrated picked the Gamecocks No. 18 in its way-too-early Top 25, saying, “It will be easier for the Gamecocks to avoid a Final Four hangover if sophomore guard P.J. Dozier returns. Freshman guard Rakym Felder showed his considerable potential during the tournament as well.”
Dozier is still deciding whether or not to make an early leap to the NBA.
South Carolina’s national champion women’s basketball team (33-4) locked up the No. 1 spot in the season-ending USA Today poll.
