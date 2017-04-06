USC’s Matt Figger officially named coach at Austin Peay

Matt Figger, a member of Frank Martin's staff at South Carolina as the associate head coach for the past four seasons, and as an assistant during the 2012-13 campaign, was named the head coach at Austin Peay on Thursday.
The news had leaked out a week earlier.
Figger played an important role in the Gamecocks' Final Four run in 2016-17, a season that marked Carolina's second straight with at least 25 wins, and also the second straight season with double-digit victories in SEC play. South Carolina's 26 wins this season marked a school record, while the Gamecocks finished among the top 10 nationally in several statistical categories, including 3-point field goal defense (9th, 30.3%), turnover margin (6th, 4.1) and turnovers forced (5th, 17.1) to name a few.
Prior to his time at Carolina, Figger spent time as an assistant coach at Kansas State under Martin, and at South Alabama under former head coach John Pelphrey.
