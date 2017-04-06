USC Men's Basketball

April 6, 2017 3:46 PM

USC’s Matt Figger officially named coach at Austin Peay

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Matt Figger, a member of Frank Martin's staff at South Carolina as the associate head coach for the past four seasons, and as an assistant during the 2012-13 campaign, was named the head coach at Austin Peay on Thursday.

The news had leaked out a week earlier.

Figger played an important role in the Gamecocks' Final Four run in 2016-17, a season that marked Carolina's second straight with at least 25 wins, and also the second straight season with double-digit victories in SEC play. South Carolina's 26 wins this season marked a school record, while the Gamecocks finished among the top 10 nationally in several statistical categories, including 3-point field goal defense (9th, 30.3%), turnover margin (6th, 4.1) and turnovers forced (5th, 17.1) to name a few.

Prior to his time at Carolina, Figger spent time as an assistant coach at Kansas State under Martin, and at South Alabama under former head coach John Pelphrey.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC's Frank Martin talks about why he's an educator

View more video

Sports Videos