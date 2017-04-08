Next for Gamecocks: Who’s staying and who’s coming

South Carolina completed its greatest season with 26 wins and a Final Four berth. As the smoke clears, what’s next for the Gamecocks?
HE’S OUTTA HERE
G Justin McKie (4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg)
Never seriously dented the stat sheets, but McKie was a veteran presence and a bridge between Frank Martin and any first-year players.
G Duane Notice (10.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
An elite defender, Notice was the point man in the Gamecocks’ frustrating defense and a solid outside shooter. He played the best offensive games of his career during the NCAA Tournament.
G Sindarius Thornwell (21.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg)
The SEC Player of the Year, there’s no way USC can replace all that Thornwell brought. The Gamecocks’ leader in points, rebounds and steals who guarded the opponent’s top scorer, Thornwell leaves as the greatest player in program history.
Associate head coach Matt Figger
“Figgs,” took the open job at Austin Peay in his native Kentucky, starting his head coaching career at 47. Martin said he couldn’t wait until Figger got his chance since he knew he’d do an outstanding job, but it leaves a void at USC. Figger was recruiting coordinator and one of Martin’s right-hand men.
HE’S HERE
G David Beatty, Fr.
A four-star two-guard from Philadelphia, the 6-foot-4 Beatty is the highest-ranked member of the recruiting class (third in his state, 32nd at his position).
C Jason Cudd, Fr.
A 7-footer from Socastee, Cudd was the first commitment of the class.
F Ibrahim Doumbia, Fr.
A four-star power forward from Mali by way of Miami, the 6-8 Doumbia was rated 12th in Florida and 32nd at his position.
F Felipe Haase, Fr.
A three-star forward/center from Chile who grew up in Los Angeles and prepped in Miami, Haase was rated 30th in Florida and 57th at his position.
THE NUMBERS
If everyone on USC’s projected returning roster comes back, the Gamecocks are one over the 13-player scholarship limit. Point guard P.J. Dozier is considering whether to test the waters of the NBA Draft, and if he decides to do it and stay in, that would solve the issue. If he does return and the four freshmen have no problems being admitted to USC, someone else will have to come off scholarship.
KNOWN SCHEDULE
The Gamecocks will play at Clemson at a date to be determined. They are one of eight teams in the Tire Pros Puerto Rico Tipoff from Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 19, along with Iowa State, Tulsa, UTEP, Boise State, Florida State, Illinois State and Western Michigan.
USC owes a return game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, and hopes to do it next year, but that game could be pushed back to 2018-19. A series with Massachusetts that was set up as a partnership with football in 2016 could start this year, with the first game in Amherst, Mass.
The Gamecocks’ permanent SEC opponents remain Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The SEC Tournament will switch to St. Louis this year.
BIGGEST NEED
As mentioned, it’s impossible to replace all that Thornwell brought, but at least in the points department, USC seems to have a ready-made scorer. Kory Holden sat out last year after transferring from Delaware, where he averaged nearly 18 points per game in 2015-16. He did have a cleanout procedure performed on his knee during the season, but should be fine for next year.
But who replaces Thornwell’s rebounding? Who can take over Notice’s defensive prowess? The Gamecocks will have a lot of familiar faces back, and Martin’s usual system is he’ll play the guys that can do defense first, then score.
If Dozier leaves, USC has to find another point guard. Holden can be that guy, but it’s hard to balance being a point guard and high scorer. Rakym Felder could step into a full-time role and leave Holden to be a shooting guard, along with Beatty and others.
BIGGEST STRENGTH
The Gamecocks are set in the post with Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar, but they could always use more depth. If Dozier returns, they have three returning starters.
Mostly, they have the momentum from a Final Four run that will aid them in future recruiting. If that can reel in a graduate transfer this year for immediate help, or transfers for future seasons, that can lead to greater success. Final Fours don’t come along every day, but if the Gamecocks can become a consistent NCAA Tournament team, that’s the name of the game.
