Sindarius Thornwell moving up NBA mock draft boards

At the start of the season, South Carolina men’s basketball wing Sindarius Thornwell didn’t show up in 2017 mock drafts.
After an SEC Player of the Year season and run to the Final Four, he’s made his case.
DraftExpress, a widely respected outlet, has Thornwell as the 48th overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks. NBADraft.net had him going 32nd overall to Phoenix.
Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for a Gamecocks team that went 26-11 and made the first Final Four in program history. He became the first South Carolina player to claim the conference’s top individual honor.
In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 23.6 points a game.
“Thornwell's huge frame, outstanding feel for the game, much improved perimeter jumper, and tremendous hustle on both ends of the floor have made him incredibly productive all season,” DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony wrote before the Final Four. “His jumper has been falling as consistently as ever, he's been a terror in the open floor, he gets to the free throw line in bundles, and his outstanding rebounding prowess has given South Carolina the ability to utilize him as a deadly face-up 4-man option.”
Earlier in the season, Thornwell was rated as a late second-round pick (by NBADraft.net) or not as a pick at all (DraftExpress). His teammate, P.J. Dozier, was considered a borderline first-round pick, but does not appear in either mock draft.
