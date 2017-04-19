USC Men's Basketball

April 19, 2017 8:52 PM

Reports: South Carolina among suitors for Memphis grad transfer

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina, coming off a historic basketball year that ended in the Final Four, continues to recruit for the upcoming season.

The Gamecocks on Tuesday visited former Duquesne commitment John Walker III of Missouri City, Texas. Now there are reports that Frank Martin and his staff are in the mix for Memphis grad transfer Markel Crawford.

Crawford, whose hometown is Memphis, average 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is visiting Ole Miss this week, according to reports.

He scored 28 in the Tigers’ win over the Gamecocks on Dec. 30. He will be eligible to play immediately wherever he decides to transfer.

South Carolina lost Justin McKie, Sindarius Thornwell and Duane Notice to graduation. Sophomore guard P.J. Dozier announced he would turn pro and enter the NBA Draft.

Including the four players signed for this class, the Gamecocks already are at the 13-player scholarship limit.

Memphis lost its three leading scorers off its 2016-17 team, including Crawford. Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson say they’re transferring to Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision 0:29

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision
Frank Martin: 'No doubt' Columbia ready to host NCAA Tournament 2:43

Frank Martin: 'No doubt' Columbia ready to host NCAA Tournament
Sindarius Thornwell supports PJ Dozier NBA decision 1:10

Sindarius Thornwell supports PJ Dozier NBA decision

View More Video

Sports Videos