Reports: South Carolina among suitors for Memphis grad transfer

South Carolina, coming off a historic basketball year that ended in the Final Four, continues to recruit for the upcoming season.
The Gamecocks on Tuesday visited former Duquesne commitment John Walker III of Missouri City, Texas. Now there are reports that Frank Martin and his staff are in the mix for Memphis grad transfer Markel Crawford.
Markel Crawford says two Final Four teams (Gonzaga & South Carolina) have contacted him about a potential transfer.— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) April 17, 2017
Memphis grad transfer Markel Crawford tells me he plans to visit Iowa State, Texas, and South Carolina. Ole Miss also in the mix.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2017
Crawford, whose hometown is Memphis, average 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is visiting Ole Miss this week, according to reports.
He scored 28 in the Tigers’ win over the Gamecocks on Dec. 30. He will be eligible to play immediately wherever he decides to transfer.
South Carolina lost Justin McKie, Sindarius Thornwell and Duane Notice to graduation. Sophomore guard P.J. Dozier announced he would turn pro and enter the NBA Draft.
Including the four players signed for this class, the Gamecocks already are at the 13-player scholarship limit.
Memphis lost its three leading scorers off its 2016-17 team, including Crawford. Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson say they’re transferring to Kansas.
The Associated Press contributed
