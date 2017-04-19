Red Hot Chili Peppers give shoutout to Sindarius Thornwell, Staley’s Gamecocks

Sindarius Thornwell’s legend grew bigger Wednesday in the house he helped build.
The Gamecock great received a shoutout Wednesday night at the start of the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The band later congratulated Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on their national championship.
Flea came out and was like "I'm so glad to be in the home of Sindarius Thornwell!" Awesome to be a Gamecock!! @ChiliPeppers @UofSC— Alex Barnhart (@AlexBarnhart182) April 20, 2017
Flea comes out to intro opener at Red Hot Chili Peppers show with a shoutout to @Sin_City_803. #rhcp— Scene SC (@SceneSC) April 19, 2017
Flea of @ChiliPeppers just gave a shoutout to @GamecockWBB for winning the national championship! Go #Gamecocks!— Kyle Heck (@HeckSpurs) April 20, 2017
Red Hot Chili Peppers just gave a shoutout #Gamecocks winning the National Championship in womens basketball & Game-cocks cheer broke out!— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) April 20, 2017
Huge Gamecock chant at Colonial Life Arena after Flea congratulates @GamecockWBB on national title— Dan Cook (@DanCookSC) April 20, 2017
Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for a Gamecocks team that went 26-11 and made the first Final Four in program history. He became the first South Carolina player to claim the conference’s top individual honor.
Thornwell is leaving this week for Chicago to train ahead of the NBA Draft Combine, which begins May 9.
