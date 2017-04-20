Latest mock draft has Thornwell, Dozier going to same NBA Team

Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier are hoping to make some more history together.
The two key pieces to the South Carolina basketball team’s Final Four run are working their way through the NBA Draft Process. If both are selected, they would become the first two Gamecocks drafted in Rounds 1 or 2 since Gary Gregor (Pick 8) and Skip Harlicka (13) in 1968.
One mock draft (NBADraft.net) projects the Orlando Magic taking both Gamecocks: Dozier at Pick 24 in the first round, then Thornwell in the second round with the 33rd overall selection.
Other mock drafts and where the two Gamecocks project:
▪ CBS Sports: Thornwell, Round 1, 18th overall, Indiana Pacers (only shows first round, with Dozier among projections)
▪ Bleacher Report: Thornwell, Round 1, 27th overall, Brooklyn Nets (only shows first round, with Dozier among projections)
▪ Basketball Insiders: Dozier, Round 1, 28th overall, LA Lakers (does not project Thornwell as being drafted)
▪ DraftExpress: Thornwell, Round 2, 48th overall, Indiana Pacers (not updated since Dozier’s declaration)
Neither Dozier nor Thornwell is listed as a first-rounder by ESPN or SB Nation.
The NBA Draft Combine is May 9-14 in Chicago. The NBA Draft in June 22
