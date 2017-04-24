Martin, Staley joining Muschamp on Spurs Up Tour

The South Carolina Athletics and Gamecock Club spring speaking tour kicks off this week, with basketball coach Frank Martin up first.
Martin, Dawn Staley and Will Muschamp are part of the 2017 Spurs Up Tour, which beings Thursday in Spartanburg with Martin.
The head coaches will greet fans and sign autographs from 6 to 6:30 p.m., before the program begins. Coaches will sign only the poster and autograph cards provided by USC at the events.
Tickets for each event are available on Eventbrite.com or by calling the respective tour and meeting stops. Contact The Gamecock Club at thegamecockclub@sc.edu or via phone at 803-777-4276 with any questions.
Dates, locations, and attendees are:
April 27, Spartanburg
▪ Frank Martin at The Lodge at Lake Bowen Commons
▪ Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
May 2, Lancaster
▪ Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at the Catawba Fish Camp
▪ Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
May 4, York
▪ Will Muschamp, Frank Martin at the American Legion in Rock Hill
▪ Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
May 9, Darlington
▪ Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley at Coker College (The Deloach Building)
▪ Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 (adult), $5 (children 10 and under).
May 11, Greenwood
▪ Will Muschamp at Piedmont Technical College (Medford Building)
▪ Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
May 16, Atlanta
▪ Will Muschamp at The Pavilion at Olde Town
▪ Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.
May 18, Charleston
▪ Will Muschamp at Harborside East
▪ Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under).
May 18, Florence
▪ Frank Martin (details to be announced)
May 24, Sumter
▪ Frank Martin (details to be announced)
Comments