Gamecocks basketball asking, ‘Who shall be worthy?’

1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk Pause

1:27 Dermatologist brings Batmobile to life in Sumter

1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays

1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C.

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

7:51 USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg

2:45 Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting

1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia