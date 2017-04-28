Gamecocks basketball asking, ‘Who shall be worthy?’

Three of the top four scorers are gone. Ditto the top rebounder, assist and steal men, leader of the defensive front and the point guard.
Of course South Carolina’s going to miss all that. But the statistics are replaceable, even if they aren’t tied to one player.
It’s what Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice, Justin McKie and P.J. Dozier brought to the Gamecocks that wasn’t listed on the stat sheets that’s going to be missed the most.
“Those young guys in that locker room, whether it was Chris Silva, or (Maik) Kotsar, or Hassani (Gravett) or (Rakym Felder) or any of those guys, they kind of sat there and they just watched Sindarius and Duane and Justin and P.J.,” coach Frank Martin said. “How they did things in their way to help our team win, statistics aside.”
All returning players experienced last season’s Final Four run, but it will up to a few to step up. The Gamecocks will need a leader, or leaders, next season, and that role isn’t simply inherited.
It’s tough to be something you’re not, and if a player isn’t comfortable getting after his teammates when things aren’t going well, Martin can’t force him to do so. He likewise can’t turn to one player and say, “You’re my leader,” and expect that player to flourish in that role.
It has to be seized by someone, whoever that might be. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a guy who’s been around the longest or has the highest returning point total.
It has to be someone who’s ready to take ownership of the team, who will disregard his personal statistics and think South Carolina above anything else. It has to be someone who might not even know he’s about to do it.
“We think that’s a role that the guy that played the most minutes coming back wants. It doesn’t work that way,” Martin said. “That’s on them. They’ve got to figure that one out. If they’re not willing to sign up for the job, it might be a first-year guy who comes in during the summer.”
The Gamecocks will have two seniors next year in Jarrell Holliman and Ran Tut, who have each played sparse minutes. Next is Kory Holden, a transfer from Delaware who’s been in Columbia more than a year but hasn’t played in a game; Gravett, Silva and backup guard TeMarcus Blanton, who will be a senior in the classroom but a junior on the court.
Sophomores Felder and Kotsar played extensive minutes as freshmen while Khadim Gueye, Sedee Keita, Tommy Corchiani and Christian Schmitt were in and out of games. Evan Hinson is set to return, but only after he’s done with football.
Then comes the freshman class, and don’t discount that one of them could be the guy that comes in and says, “Follow me.”
Martin has never assigned captains, preferring to let those roles shake out naturally. Last year’s senior class was that group, and Dozier’s status as starting point guard meant everyone would be looking to him on the floor. All four took the mantle, but it was Thornwell who shouldered the Gamecocks every time they needed a pick-me-up.
Martin saw Thornwell lead in his way, as he saw Michael Carrera lead in his way the year before. There’s no right or wrong way to lead.
But someone will have to take the reins.
“Everyone has to sign up for the job they’re comfortable with taking,” Martin said. “The sooner guys take ownership of new roles and responsibilities, the sooner our team will start to become the best that it can become next year.”
