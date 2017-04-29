USC Men's Basketball

April 29, 2017 11:13 AM

USC’s P.J. Dozier joins Thornwell with NBA Draft Combine invite

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina wing Sindarius Thornwell tweeted Friday evening he was bound for the NBA Draft Combine in May.

He won’t be the only Gamecock there.

Point guard P.J. Dozier was also invited to the event, where he’ll try to boost his stock in front of professional scouts. Dozier opted to enter the draft early and signed with an agent, ending any chance of a return.

Dozier struggled with shooting as a sophomore, when he was a key cog in USC’s first Final Four team, but boasts size (6-foot-6) and length for his position.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg 7:51

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg
Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year 2:45

Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year
Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina 3:07

Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina

View More Video

Sports Videos