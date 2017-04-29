USC’s P.J. Dozier joins Thornwell with NBA Draft Combine invite

Former South Carolina wing Sindarius Thornwell tweeted Friday evening he was bound for the NBA Draft Combine in May.
He won’t be the only Gamecock there.
Point guard P.J. Dozier was also invited to the event, where he’ll try to boost his stock in front of professional scouts. Dozier opted to enter the draft early and signed with an agent, ending any chance of a return.
P.J. Dozier has also received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) April 29, 2017
Ike Anigbogu, Lonzo Ball, Jordan Bell, John Collins, Zach Collins, P.J. Dozier and Harry Giles have all received invites to the NBA Combine— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 29, 2017
Dozier struggled with shooting as a sophomore, when he was a key cog in USC’s first Final Four team, but boasts size (6-foot-6) and length for his position.
