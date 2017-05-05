Sindarius Thornwell working way into NBA Draft’s first round?

Former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell appears likely to hear his name called at some point in the NBA Draft, and according to one draft projection, he could hear it earlier than expected.
CBSSports.com’s latest mock draft has Thornwell getting picked No. 18 overall to the Indiana Pacers. The SEC Player of the Year is a versatile wing defender with a solid range of offensive skills.
The story described Thornwell as “a defender actually able to implement what Nate McMillan wants.”
Thornwell is projected as the 33rd pick to Orlando by NBADraft.net and 52nd to Washington by DraftExpress. He will participate in the NBA Draft Combine May 11-12 in Chicago. The draft is June 22.
He averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals in 2016-17, leading South Carolina to its first Final Four.
