Where amazing happens: NBA awaits Dozier, Thornwell

P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell are two of 67 prospects invited to Chicago’s NBA Draft Combine to be held Tuesday-Sunday, and they’ll compete against other hopefuls in their best chance to improve their draft stock. Players will play five-on-five games in front of scouts and NBA personnel, then continue their individual training and workouts leading to the June 22 draft.

Dozier and Thornwell are attempting to become the first South Carolina teammates drafted in the same year since Mike Dunleavy and Alex English in 1976. There’s no question the two were vital components of the best season in Gamecock history.

But what do they need to improve on – and what are they already lauded for – as they take the next step? Two draft analysts, The Sporting News’ Sam Vecenie and NBA Draft Blog’s Chip Williams, offered their takes.

P.J. Dozier

Each loved Dozier’s 6-foot-6 to 6-7 frame, his lengthy wingspan and ability to defend at a high level. That’s very pleasing to NBA execs, as is the leap in production and proficiency between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“One thing is that he’s a terrific defensive basketball player already. He can guard multiple positions,” Vecenie said. “In terms of anything else on the offensive side, well, that’s the question mark right now, right?”

Dozier shot 40.7 percent from the field this season (up from 39.1 before the NCAA Tournament). His 3-point percentage was 29.8 percent.

The rangy sophomore elevated his scoring in the postseason, flashing to the basket and taking higher-percentage shots near the rim. Much of that was because of the January back injury he suffered; his form was never quite the same afterward.

While he can play at the rim in the NBA, it’s likely his shots won’t be as easy to make. He’ll be going against stronger, bigger and more physical opponents for an 82-game regular season, then a potential playoff series or two.

“I think he would have benefited from coming back to South Carolina for another year and solidify himself as a second-round pick,” Williams said. “The first couple of months this season, he was great. When 2017 came, he really started to fall off a little bit. Injuries have been a concern with him, although there’s no question the talent’s there.”

“He really improved this year in terms of turnovers, that was a big problem his freshman year,” Vecenie said. “Biggest question is, what kind of value can he provide if he still is a wholly inefficient scorer?”

Dozier will probably transition to a two-guard in the NBA after playing point guard at USC, which can be a benefit.

“He’s someone who can handle the ball, so somebody else can spot up and shoot,” Williams said. “He can be a playmaking wing with the second unit.”

“You can see him playing something of a role like Shaun Livingston does with Golden State,” Vecenie said. “He can take over occasionally, but is more of a background guy playing off (Stephen Curry) and (Draymond Green).”

So what’s the bottom line? Dozier was listed high in some mock drafts immediately after he signed with an agent, but has now dropped to late second round or undrafted in several projections. Williams thought Dozier was a late second-round guy and again stated he would have been better off with another year in college.

Dozier is a top-60 guy for Vecenie (drafted) but knows there are a lot of factors.

“If you go undrafted, it could actually be beneficial because you’re not tied to one team,” Vecenie said. “He just has a lot of growth to kind of undertake in his game, perhaps in the Development League.”

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier's decision to stay in the NBA Draft.

Sindarius Thornwell

“He was arguably the best player in college basketball. From a production standpoint, he had 7.2 win shares. He was a plus-16 every time he was on the floor for South Carolina,” Williams said. “Those are astronomical numbers. Those compare to guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis, who were off the charts in their only seasons at Kentucky.”

Thornwell can do so much on the court, it’s just a question of what teams value most. Depending on what players are around him, Thornwell can be a leading or backup scorer, a ball-handler or wingman. Yet he can always help on defense, and that’s probably what’s going to stand out.

“I think the one thing he’s going to have to hang his hat on is defense,” Vecenie said. “He’s a really good defender, a really disruptive defender, a very switchable defender with a 6-10 wingspan at 6-5.”

Thornwell’s length could really help him on draft boards, which all say he’s a sure pick and some have him flirting with the first round. His jack-of-all-trades game can place him all over the floor, although he’ll most likely stick at forward in the NBA after he started at guard in college (but played every spot).

There will be a question. Thornwell was suspended six games this season for a still-undisclosed reason, and he will be asked about it at the combine. How he answers could go a long way toward where he’s picked – if teams judge the issue a significant red flag, they could say, “Why bother?”

“They’ll ask him about it, teams will do their due diligence on it,” Vecenie said. “They’ll see what his answers are, do the background work. Any time a player gets suspended, they try to get the full story on it. From people I’ve talked to, I don’t think it will be a significant issue. Not going to say it’s going to hurt, but certainly, it’s not going to help him.”

Thornwell will have to show he can get his body high enough to make an NBA 3-pointer – the range will be there, but Thornwell might have to improve his vertical leap to get the shot off over NBA defenses – and keep bringing the relentless energy he brought every game of his senior season.

“I have him maybe 36 or so in my board,” Vecenie said. “The reason for that is he’s a pretty competent defender. He could be like Malcolm Brogdon as an immediate impact player.”

“I can see teams falling in love with Sindarius and taking him in the late first round,” Williams said. “I don’t think there’s a chance he doesn’t get drafted.”

Making a comparison Which current NBA players are P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell most like? P.J. Dozier Ht./Wt: 6-6, 205 Class: Sophomore Averages: 13.9 PPG; 2.8 APG; 4.8 RPG Shaun Livingston Ht./Wt: 6-7, 192 NBA team: Golden State Warriors Averages: 5.1 PPG; 1.8 APG; 2.0 RPG ---------------------- Sindarius Thornwell Ht./Wt: 6-5, 211 Class: Senior Averages: 21.4 PPG; 2.8 APG; 7.1 RPG Malcolm Brogdon Ht./Wt: 6-5, 215 NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks Averages: 10.2 PPG; 4.2 APG; 2.8 RPG

WHERE TO GO? Where will P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell rank in South Carolina’s NBA Draft history (overall pick, team, year)? Gary Gregor 8, Phoenix, 1968 Tom Riker 8, New York, 1972 Kevin Joyce 11, Golden State, 1973 Brian Winters 12, L.A. Lakers, 1974 Skip Harlicka 13, Atlanta, 1968 John Roche 14, Phoenix, 1971 Tom Boswell 17, Boston, 1975 Renaldo Balkman 20, New York, 2006 Alex English 23, Milwaukee, 1976 Mike Brittain 29, San Antonio, 1985 Jim Slaughter 31, Tri-Cities, 1951 Jack Thompson 33, Baltimore, 1968 Jamie Watson 47, Utah, 1994 Ryan Stack 48, Cleveland, 1998 Cedrick Hordges 49, Chicago, 1979 Tom Owens 58, Houston, 1971 Jim Fox 67, Cincinnati, 1965 Mike Dunleavy 99, Philadelphia, 1976