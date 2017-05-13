NBA Draft Combine by the numbers: How Thornwell, Dozier measured up

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier are wrapping up a week at the NBA Draft Combine, being held at the Quest Multisport complex.
The two Gamecocks were among the 38 of the invited 67 players who took part in the five-on-five games Thursday and Friday. Thornwell wore No. 16, while Dozier wore 39.
Sindarius Thornwell
▪ Height: 6 feet, 3.5 inches without shoes (6 feet, 4.75 inches with shoes)
▪ Weight: 211.6 pounds
▪ Wingspan: 6 feet, 10 inches (seventh-largest at the event)
▪ Body fat: 7.8 percent
▪ Max vertical: 30.5 inches
▪ Game one: 16 points (3-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-2 from three-point range; 4-of-5 free throws); seven rebounds, two assists, three turnovers
▪ Game two: 6 points (2-of-6 shooting, including 0-of-3 from three-point range; 2-of-2 free throws); four rebounds, three steals, two assists, three turnovers.
View full NBA Draft Combine testing results
P.J. Dozier
▪ Height: 6 feet, 5.25 inches without shoes (6 feet, 6.75 inches with shoe)
▪ Weight: 200.6 pounds
▪ Wingspan: 6 feet, 11 inches (fifth-largest at the event)
▪ Body fat: 6.1 percent
▪ Max vertical: 39 inches (ninth-best)
▪ Game one: 6 points (2-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-6 from three-point range; 0-of-2 free throws); six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one turnover
▪ Game two: 15 points (7-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three-point range); five rebounds, two steals, one assist, one turnover.
