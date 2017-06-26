Frank Martin believes in giving in-state schools opportunities

Frank Martin talked about his scheduling philosophy for exhibition games Monday during the SEC’s summer basketball teleconference.
“We rotate them,” Martin said. “I believe in giving schools in the state the opportunity to play. Our university name is South Carolina, so I think it’s very important for us to give the smaller schools in the state an opportunity to play in our building and give them a check to help them fund their programs.”
Sources within the program have told The State that this year’s exhibition game will be against Limestone at a date to be determined. Martin has scheduled Newberry, Allen, Benedict and USC Aiken for exhibitions in the past.
