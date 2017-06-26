Frank Martin believes in giving in-state schools opportunities

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Sindarius Thornwell reacts to being drafted into the NBA Pause 0:29 P.J. Dozier happy Sindarius Thornwell was drafted 2:34 P.J. Dozier reacts to going undrafted 0:36 5 things to know about Renaldo Balkman 4:28 P.J. Dozier works out for Charlotte 1:12 Frank Martin's vision for 7-foot-1 signee Jason Cudd 5:24 Frank Martin talks summer plans, newcomers 8:25 Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club 1:44 Meet USC basketball's 7-foot-1 signee Jason Cudd 0:48 PJ Dozier touted his versatility to NBA teams Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin speaks in Sumter ahead of a Gamecock Club meeting on May 24. dcloninger@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin speaks in Sumter ahead of a Gamecock Club meeting on May 24. dcloninger@thestate.com